Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

South Korea prosecution to question Lotte Group chief in graft probe

South Korean prosecutors said on Thursday they have summoned Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin for questioning as a witness in an investigation of an influence-peddling scandal that led to the dismissal and arrest of former president Park Geun-hye.

  • Posted 06 Apr 2017 14:45
FILE PHOTO - Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
FILE PHOTO - Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin attends a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
prev
next

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors said on Thursday they have summoned Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin for questioning as a witness in an investigation of an influence-peddling scandal that led to the dismissal and arrest of former president Park Geun-hye.

The special prosecutor's office said Shin had been summoned to appear at 9:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT) on Friday but did not comment further.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)

- Reuters