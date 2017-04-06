South Korea prosecution to question Lotte Group chief in graft probe

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors said on Thursday they have summoned Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin for questioning as a witness in an investigation of an influence-peddling scandal that led to the dismissal and arrest of former president Park Geun-hye.

The special prosecutor's office said Shin had been summoned to appear at 9:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT) on Friday but did not comment further.

