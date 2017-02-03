Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

South Korea prosecutor may ask acting president to allow Blue House search

South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Friday it may ask the acting president to intervene to allow a search of the presidential Blue House offices as part of an investigation into a graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.

  • Posted 03 Feb 2017 14:15
People march toward the Presidential Blue House during a protest demanding South Korean President Park Geun-hye's resignation in Seoul, South Korea, January 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

SEOUL: South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Friday it may ask the acting president to intervene to allow a search of the presidential Blue House offices as part of an investigation into a graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.

The Blue House earlier on Friday blocked investigators from executing a search warrant for its offices, citing security reasons.

Special prosecution spokesman Lee Kyu-chul told reporters the office had no means to override the presidential office's objections but believed approval from acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn would provide grounds to conduct a search of the presidential offices.

Hwang, who is also prime minister, became acting president after President Park was impeached by parliament and stripped of her powers, while she awaits a court decision on her fate.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park, writing by Se Young Lee)

- Reuters