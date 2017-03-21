South Korea prosecutors end questioning of Park after 14 hours - Yonhap

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors finished questioning ousted president Park Geun-hye late on Tuesday after 14 hours, in an investigation into corruption, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing prosecutors.

Park is expected to head home early on Wednesday after checking deposition reports by the prosecutors.

Prosecutors questioned Park as a criminal suspect after the Constitutional Court on March 10 upheld her December impeachment by parliament.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)