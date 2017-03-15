South Korea prosecutors summon ex-leader Park for questioning on Mar 21
South Korean prosecutors on Wednesday summoned ousted leader Park Geun-hye for questioning about a corruption scandal that led to her dismissal as president last week, the office said.
- Posted 15 Mar 2017 09:30
- Updated 15 Mar 2017 09:33
SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors on Wednesday (Mar 15) summoned ousted leader Park Geun-hye for questioning about a corruption scandal that led to her dismissal as president last week, the office said.
Park had been summoned to appear for questioning at 9.30 a.m. (0030 GMT) on March 21, the prosecutors' office said in a mobile text message to media.
- Reuters