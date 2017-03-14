South Korea prosecutors to notify ex-president Park of summons - Yonhap

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors will notify former President Park Geun-hye on Wednesday of a plan to summon her for questioning as a suspect in a corruption case that led to her impeachment, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

The prosecutors would also decide by Wednesday when they would summon Park, the country's first democratically elected president to be removed from office.

