Channel NewsAsia

South Korea's acting president declines to extend special prosecution probe

South Korea's acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn will not extend the current special prosecutor's investigation into a graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye beyond the Feb. 28 deadline, Hwang's office said on Monday.

  • Posted 27 Feb 2017 08:30
  • Updated 27 Feb 2017 08:46
South Korean acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn speaks during the New Year's press conference at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

SEOUL: South Korea's acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn will not extend the current special prosecutor's investigation into a graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye beyond the Feb. 28 deadline, Hwang's office said on Monday.

Hwang spokesman Hong Kwon-heui told reporters during a televised briefing that the special prosecution probe has served its purpose and it is in the country's best interest for the investigation to conclude as scheduled.

- Reuters