South Korea's acting president declines to extend special prosecution probe

SEOUL: South Korea's acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn will not extend the current special prosecutor's investigation into a graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye beyond the Feb. 28 deadline, Hwang's office said on Monday.

Hwang spokesman Hong Kwon-heui told reporters during a televised briefing that the special prosecution probe has served its purpose and it is in the country's best interest for the investigation to conclude as scheduled.