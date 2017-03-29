South Korea’s Black Eagles perform fly-by over Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: The Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) aerobatic team, Black Eagles, put up a stunning show in the heart of the Malaysian capital on Thursday (Mar 29).

The 15-minute fly-by over the Petronas Twin Towers was performed by nine KAI-TB50 fighter jets, which at one point formed a yin-yang, in the nod to the South Korean flag.

Spectators whom Channel NewsAsia spoke with said they thought the aerial display was South Korea’s way of showing solidarity with Malaysia as it is locked in a bitter row with North Korea over the assassination of Kim Jong Nam last month at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Malaysia is still negotiating for the release of nine Malaysians stranded in Pyongyang for three weeks and counting, after they were barred from leaving.

The Black Eagles had last week put up a show at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2017 (LIMA'17), which was held from Mar 20 to 25. Other aerobatic teams that joined in the event include the Russian Knights from the Russia Air Force (RAF) and Jupiter of the Indonesian Air Force (AU-TNI).