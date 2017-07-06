South Korea's Moon, China's Xi say North Korea's ICBM test 'unforgivable' - Yonhap

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed at a summit meeting on Thursday that North Korea's test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday was "unforgivable,", Yonhap news agency reported.

The leaders of the two countries also discussed stronger sanctions and pressure against North Korea at the meeting on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Germany, Yonhap said.

