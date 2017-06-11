South Korea's Moon names former navy chief as defence minister

SEOUL: South Korea's President Moon Jae-in nominated on Sunday a former navy chief as his defence minister, the president's office said.

The nominee, Song Young-moo, was well suited to deal with North Korea's nuclear and missile threat, the presidential Blue House office said.

Song does not need parliament's approval for his appointment but he must attend a hearing and answer questions from lawmakers.

