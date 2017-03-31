Channel NewsAsia

South Korea's ousted leader Park Geun-hye arrested

The Seoul Central District Court issued a warrant to arrest Park on charges of bribery, abuse of authority, coercion, and leaking government secrets, after a marathon court hearing the previous day.

  • Posted 31 Mar 2017 02:53
  • Updated 31 Mar 2017 03:02
Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye arrives for questioning on her arrest warrant at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, on March 30, 2017. (REUTERS/Ahn Young-Joon/Pool)

SEOUL: South Korea's ousted President Park Geun-hye was arrested on Friday (Mar 31) over the corruption and abuse of power scandal that brought her down, a court spokesman said.

