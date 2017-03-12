South Korea's ousted president due to leave presidential complex: Yonhap

SEOUL: South Korea's ousted leader Park Geun-hye is due to leave the presidential Blue House complex on Sunday evening, the Yonhap news agency said.

Park would leave the Blue House before 6pm (0900 GMT) and return to her private home in the capital, Seoul, after bidding farewell to her staff, Yonhap reported.

Impeached #ParkGeunHye to leave #Seoul #presidential office soon and return to her residence here where her supporters are waiting for her. pic.twitter.com/IVRMuqTYTB — LIM Yun Suk (@yunsukCNA) March 12, 2017

The Constitutional Court ruled on Friday to uphold a parliamentary vote to impeach Park, dismissing her from office over an influence-peddling scandal that has shaken the country's political and business elite.



Park did not appear in court on Friday and she has not made any comment since. She has remained at the Blue House though would leave at some time and return to her Seoul residence, a spokesman said on Friday.

The spokesman was not available for comment on Sunday but media outside her private home in Seoul's upmarket Gangnam district said renovators were working inside the house.

The Yonhap news agency earlier cited Blue House officials as saying Park was expected to move out of the presidential complex as soon as the renovation on her private home was finished.