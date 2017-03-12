South Korea's ousted president due to leave presidential complex - report

SEOUL: South Korea's ousted leader Park Geun-hye is due to leave the presidential Blue House complex on Sunday evening, the Yonhap news agency said.

Park would leave the Blue House before 6 p.m. (0900 GMT) and return to her private home in the capital, Seoul, after bidding farewell to her staff, Yonhap reported.

The Constitutional Court ruled on Friday to uphold a parliamentary vote to impeach Park, dismissing her from office over an influence-peddling scandal that has shaken the country's political and business elite.

(Reporting Suyeong Lee; Editing by Robert Birsel)