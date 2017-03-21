Channel NewsAsia

South Korea's Park apologises, promises cooperation in graft investigation

FILE PHOTO - South Korean President Park Geun-hye speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL: Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye apologised to the country on Tuesday as she arrived at prosecutors' offices for questioning as a criminal suspect in a widening corruption investigation that has already cost her the presidency.

"I am sorry to the people. I will faithfully cooperate with questioning," Park said in front of media at the steps of the office building, in her first comments directly to the public since she was dismissed on March 10.

(Reporting Ju-min Park, Chrstine Kim; Editing Robert Birsel)

- Reuters