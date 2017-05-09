South Korea's presidential candidates cast their votes

SEOUL: South Korea's leading presidential candidates have cast their votes in the capital.



The Democratic Party's Moon Jae-in who is the front-runner according to polls cast his vote in Seoul on Tuesday (May 9).

He was joined by his wife as they voted at a polling station in Seoul saying he was grateful for the people who have been supporting him for a change of government.

Moon told reporters after casting his ballot he had "given the campaign his all", and urged South Koreans to vote.

Earlier, Ahn Cheol-Soo from the People's Party voted along with his wife and daughter in Seoul.

Ahn, said after voting that he would wait for the people's "wise decision".

South Korean presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-Soo (C) of the People's Party, his wife Kim Mi-Kyung (L) and his daughter Ahn Seol-Hee(R) cast their votes in the presidential election at a polling station in Seoul on May 9, 2017. (STR / YONHAP / AFP)

Presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, Hong Joon-pyo, an outspoken former prosecutor who is pushing a harder line on Pyongyang, also cast his vote with his wife in Seoul.

Meanwhile, South Korean Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn cast his vote in the country's presidential election in Sejong.

After voting, Hwang encouraged people to vote, saying "through this election, we need to unify people and achieve unification and harmony (of society) and create an opportunity to head towards a free, righteous democratic society."

South Korea's 19th presidential election is being held earlier than as usual to succeed impeached Park Geun-hye, who was ousted on charges of bribery and abuse of power in March to become country's first democratically elected president to be forced from office. She is in jail, on trial.





Voter turnout stood at 19.4 per cent by 11am (0200 GMT Monday), according to the National Election Commission (NEC), lagging the 26.4 per cent turnout seen at the same hour in the 2012 election.

The NEC forecasts total voter turnout reaching more than 80 per cent, which would be the highest since President Kim Dae-jung was elected in 1997 after 80.7 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots.

One in every four voters cast ballots in early voting last week, seen driven by higher participation by younger people.

The polls opened at 6am (2100 GMT on Monday) and will close at 8pm (1100 GMT).

Opinion polls show the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, Moon Jae-in, with 38 per cent support in the field of 13 candidates with his nearest challenger, Ahn Cheol-soo of the centrist People's Party, with 20 per cent and ultra-conservative Hong standing close at approximately 16 per cent, according to a Gallup Korea.

The winner is expected to be sworn in on Wednesday, after the Election Commission releases the official result.