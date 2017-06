SEOUL: A small aircraft found on a South Korean mountain near the border with North Korea on Friday appears to be a North Korean drone, the South's military said.

The device looked like a North Korean drone that was found in 2014 on an island near the two countries' border, in its size and shape, South Korea's Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

