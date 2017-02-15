Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

South Korea says believes half-brother of North Korean leader was murdered

The South Korean government believes that Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was murdered in Malaysia, Unification Ministry spokesman Jeong Joon-hee told a news briefing on Wednesday.

  • Posted 15 Feb 2017 10:00
A newspaper vendor arranges newspapers showing front pages with images of Kim Jong Nam, at a news-stand outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Policemen stand outside the morgue at Putrajaya hospital in Malaysia February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Cameramen stand outside the morgue at Putrajaya hospital in Malaysia February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
FILE PHOTO: North Korean heir-apparent Kim Jong Nam takes a look around as he boards a plane upon his deportation from Japan at Tokyo's Narita international airport May 4, 2001. REUTERS/Eriko Sugita/File Photo
prev
next

SEOUL: The South Korean government believes that Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was murdered in Malaysia, Unification Ministry spokesman Jeong Joon-hee told a news briefing on Wednesday.

The U.S. government strongly believes that Kim Jong Nam was murdered by North Korean agents, U.S. government sources said on Tuesday.

Asked if the murder of Kim was confirmed, Jeong said: "Yes, I have said it is confirmed."

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Tony Munroe and Lincoln Feast)

- Reuters