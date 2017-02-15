South Korea says believes half-brother of North Korean leader was murdered

SEOUL: The South Korean government believes that Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was murdered in Malaysia, Unification Ministry spokesman Jeong Joon-hee told a news briefing on Wednesday.

The U.S. government strongly believes that Kim Jong Nam was murdered by North Korean agents, U.S. government sources said on Tuesday.

Asked if the murder of Kim was confirmed, Jeong said: "Yes, I have said it is confirmed."

