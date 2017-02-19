South Korea says North Korean regime involved in Kim Jong Nam murder

SEOUL: South Korea said on Sunday it believed the North Korean regime was behind the murder of the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"We believe the North Korean regime is behind this incident considering five suspects are North Koreans" Jeong Joon-hee, spokesman at the South Korea's Unification Ministry that handles inter-Korea affairs, told a briefing.

But Jeong declined to give further information.

Malaysia police said earlier that they had arrested a North Korean man in connection to the murder of Kim Jong Nam, but four other North Korean suspects fled Malaysia.



Jong Nam, the half-brother of leader Kim Jong Un, died after an unidentified liquid was sprayed in his face at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Seoul says the attack was carried out by female agents on Pyongyang's orders.