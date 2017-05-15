South Korea says North's claim of missile progress needs analysis

SEOUL: South Korea's military said on Monday (May 15) more analysis is needed to verify North Korea's claim that it achieved technical advancement during Sunday's test-launch of a ballistic missile.

North Korea said it had successfully test-launched a newly developed mid-to-long range ballistic missile. The intention of the launch was to verify its capability to carry a "large scale heavy nuclear warhead".

The official KCNA news agency said leader Kim Jong Un "personally oversaw the test-launch of the new type of rocket".



KCNA said Sunday's test was intended to examine the "technical details and characteristics" of a new type of rocket and also confirmed "the reliability of the newly-developed rocket engine".



The missile followed its preset flight path to reach an altitude of 2,111.5km and travelled 787km, coming down at the "precise location intended", it added.

The isolated North is under multiple sets of United Nations sanctions over its nuclear and missile programmes, which have set alarm bells ringing around the region and in Washington.



The North says it needs atomic weapons to defend itself against the threat of invasion and is widely believed to be making progress in its quest to develop a missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the continental United States - something President Donald Trump has vowed "won't happen".



Tensions between the two reached new heights in recent weeks, with Washington saying military action was an option being considered and Pyongyang issuing threats of its own, sending fears of conflict spiralling.



Trump later appeared to hold open the door to negotiations, saying he would be "honoured" to meet Kim and called him a "smart cookie".



Last week the South also elected a new president, Moon Jae-In, who advocates reconciliation with Pyongyang and said at his inauguration that he was willing "in the right circumstances" to visit the North to ease tensions.



But he slammed the missile test as a "reckless provocation" after holding an emergency meeting with national security advisers.



Dialogue would be possible "only if the North changes its attitude", he said according to his spokesman.

