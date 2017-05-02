South Korea says US strategic bombers flew over Korean peninsula in joint drill

SEOUL: Two U.S. B-1B bombers were deployed over the Korean peninsula on Monday (May 1) during a joint drill with South Korea's air force, South Korea's ministry said.

South Korean Defence Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-gyun told a briefing that the deployment of U.S. bombers was part of efforts to deter provocation by North Korea and respond to threats posed by the North's nuclear and missile programmes.

Moon did not give any further details.