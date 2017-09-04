South Korea sees more possible North Korea ballistic missile tests - defence ministry

SEOUL: South Korea's defence ministry said in a parliament hearing on Monday it was still seeing signs that North Korea planned to stage more ballistic missile launches, possibly including an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"We have continued to see signs of possibly more ballistic missile launches. We also forecast North Korea could fire an intercontinental ballistic missile," said Chang Kyung-soo, a defence ministry official.

The defence ministry was called by parliament on Monday to answer questions about North Korea's sixth and largest nuclear test that was carried out a day earlier.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)