South Korea spy agency sees possibility of new North Korean missile test - Yonhap

North Korea may possibly carry out a new missile test, as brisk activity has been spotted at its research facilities, South Korea's spy agency said on Thursday, the South's Yonhap News Agency reported.

SEOUL: North Korea may possibly carry out a new missile test, as brisk activity has been spotted at its research facilities, South Korea's spy agency said on Thursday, the South's Yonhap News Agency reported.

The North's nuclear testing site in the northwestern town of Punggye-ri could have been damaged by its sixth and largest nuclear test in September, Yonhap added, citing the spy agency.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin in Seoul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)