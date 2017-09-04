South Korea to temporarily deploy four remaining THAAD launchers: Ministry

SEOUL: South Korea said on Monday (Sep 4) it will temporarily deploy four remaining launchers for a US THAAD missile defence system after the completion of an environmental assessment by the government.

Some construction would be carried out to deploy the four launchers at the site in Seongju, south of Seoul, the defence ministry said in a statement.

There are currently two launchers at the location, a former golf course. The ministry did not specify when the launchers would be moved onto the site.

The deployment decision was made by President Moon Jae-in in the face of growing tension sparked by North Korea, which conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sunday.

China strongly objects to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, saying its powerful radar can probe deep into its territory, undermining its security.

