South Korea will not change THAAD agreement with US- security adviser

South Korea does not aim to change its agreement with the United States on the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system and it would continue to work closely with Washington on it, the South's top national security adviser said on Friday.

SEOUL: South Korea does not aim to change its agreement with the United States on the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system and it would continue to work closely with Washington on it, the South's top national security adviser said on Friday.

A decision to postpone the full deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system pending a review of the system's impact on the environment was a domestic measure to ensure a democratic process, Chung Eui-yong told a news briefing.

U.S. ally South Korea said on Wednesday it would hold off on installing remaining elements of the THAAD system, which China strongly objects to, until the environmental study was completed.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel)