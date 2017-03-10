South Korean court confirms impeachment of President Park

SEOUL: South Korea's highest court voted to confirm the impeachment of scandal-hit President Park Geun-hye on Friday (Mar 10).



A presidential election will be held within 60 days to select her replacement.

Park, 65, was impeached by parliament in December on charges including bribery and abuse of power, after accusations that she colluded with a friend, Choi Soon-sil, to pressure big businesses into making contributions to foundations set up to support her policy and allowing her to exert influence on state affairs.

The votes of at least six of the eight judges in the Constitutional Court were needed to uphold the impeachment. In the meantime, Park continued to hold the title of president in name only, with her executive powers stripped after her impeachment in parliament.

Park and Choi have consistently denied wrongdoing.

In the lead-up to the court's decision, tens of thousands of pro- and anti- Park protesters took to the streets in rival mass rallies.

The case has also engulfed South Korea's biggest business, with the heir to the Samsung empire and four other top executives indicted on multiple charges including bribery and embezzlement.

The daughter of a late army-backed dictator, Park became South Korea's first female president when she was elected in 2012, securing the highest vote share of any candidate in the democratic era.