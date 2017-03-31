Channel NewsAsia

South Korean court says approves warrant for arrest of ousted leader Park Geun-hye

A South Korean court said on Friday it had approved a warrant to arrest ousted president Park Geun-hye, who was removed from office in March over allegations of bribery.

  • Posted 31 Mar 2017 03:15
Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye arrives for questioning on her arrest warrant at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ahn Young-Joon/Pool
Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye, leaves after hearing on a prosecutors' request for her arrest for corruption at the Seoul Central District Court on March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
South Korea's ousted leader Park Geun-hye leaves her private house in Seoul, South Korea, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye, leaves after hearing on a prosecutors' request for her arrest for corruption at the Seoul Central District Court on March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
Park can be held in a cell for up to 20 days while she is investigated on charges including bribery and abuse of presidential power.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim)

- Reuters