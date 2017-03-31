South Korean court says approves warrant for arrest of ousted leader Park Geun-hye
A South Korean court said on Friday it had approved a warrant to arrest ousted president Park Geun-hye, who was removed from office in March over allegations of bribery.
Park can be held in a cell for up to 20 days while she is investigated on charges including bribery and abuse of presidential power.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim)
- Reuters