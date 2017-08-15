South Korean killed in suspected Genting Highlands murder

KUANTAN: The tied-up body of a 92-year-old South Korean woman was found in the bathroom of a Genting Highlands hotel on Tuesday (Aug 15), believed to have been murdered by her fellow countryman.

Bentong police chief, Superintendent Mohamad Mansor Mohd Nor, said the body of Xiang Lian Jin was discovered at 8.40am, almost 17 hours after the male suspect entered her room armed with a knife.

He said the suspect, aged 57, was believed to have entered the room at 3.30pm on Monday when the victim was inside with her Malaysian helper.

"While holding them at knifepoint, the suspect allegedly asked the victim and the helper to keep quiet before tying up their hands and legs using ropes and cloth," said Mohamad Mansor.

"The suspect then hit the victim, saying that he was dissatisfied with the victim’s eldest son for always badmouthing him," he added.



Mohamad Mansor said the suspect pulled the victim into the bathroom, hit her and locked her in. He allegedly fled the hotel at 7am.



The helper also sustained bodily injury believed to have been caused by the suspect.

Authorities said they were looking for the suspect and investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.