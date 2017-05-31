South Korean parliament approves Moon's pick for prime minister

SEOUL: South Korea's parliament approved President Moon Jae-in's selection of Lee Nak-yon as Prime Minister on Wednesday (May 31), backing the former lawmaker and governor of South Jeolla Province to become the first confirmed cabinet nominee under the new leader.

The appointment of Lee, 65, was approved with 164 votes from the 299-member National Assembly, of whom 188 members voted. Twenty assembly members voted against Lee's nomination, two abstained and two votes were disqualified.

A simple majority of votes is required to approve a Prime Minister designate.