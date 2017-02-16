South Korean prosecutor seeks extension for corruption investigation

SEOUL: South Korea's special prosecution office said on Thursday it has asked for an extension for its investigation into a graft scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye, saying it will not be able to finish by the current February 28 deadline.

The probe can be prolonged for 30 days upon consent from Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Cynthia Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)