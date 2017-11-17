Southeast Asia's largest IKEA store opens in Johor Baru

JOHOR BARU: IKEA opened its first store in southern Malaysia and the biggest store in Southeast Asia on Thursday (Nov 16).



Located next to the Aeon Tebrau City shopping mall, the store is a 20-minute drive from the Woodlands Causeway.



It spans 502,815 sq ft and features 54 Swedish-inspired showrooms.



The store features 54 furniture showrooms. (Photo: Johor Tebrau/Facebook)

Members of the public had started queuing from as early as 12 midnight on Wednesday, and 20,000 people were expected to visit the store on its opening day.



Store Manager Annie Chandler said prior to setting up the store, IKEA had conducted numerous visits to homes in the area.



"The home furnishing showcased at the store is well-suited for the local market and their increasingly urbanised lifestyle," she said at the opening ceremony on Thursday.



Also present were IKEA Southeast Asia's retail director Mike King and Johor's Tourism, Domestic Trade and Consumerism Committee chairman Tee Siew Kiong.



King said IKEA's presence in Johor would ultimately set another benchmark for home furnishing market in the region while providing healthy competition to other providers.



He added that IKEA's green concept store would encourage and increase the public’s awareness in adopting environmentally friendly practices.



Customers have the option of taking a free shuttle bus from Larkin Sentral or JB Sentral. (Photo: Saya orang johor/Facebook)

Customers can travel to the store by taking a free shuttle service from Larkin Sentral bus terminal and also from the KTM Museum, which is next to the Johor Baru Sentral train station.



In conjunction with the store’s opening, IKEA has also partnered with Grab and customers can use the promotion code 'IKEATEBRAU17' to enjoy an RM8 (US$1.90) discount for two Grab rides from Nov 16 to 31.



The promo code is valid for all Grab services in Johor Baru.



The store is open from 10am to 10pm from Sunday to Thursday and from 10am to 11pm on Friday, Saturday and public holidays.