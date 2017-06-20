Southern Japan hit by 5.0 magnitude quake, no tsunami

TOKYO: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 hit southern Japan late on Tuesday but was not likely to cause a tsunami, Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The 11:31 p.m. (1431 GMT) quake was centred in the Bungo strait connecting the southern main islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, around 40 km deep, the agency said. It did not post a tsunami warnings.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

