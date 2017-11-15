Special envoy for Chinese President Xi to visit North Korea - Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy will visit North Korea from Nov. 17, China's official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy will visit North Korea from Nov. 17, China's official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

Special representative Song Tao, the head of the ruling Communist Party's external affairs department, will make the visit, Xinhua said.

