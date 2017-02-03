Special prosecutors seek to search South Korean president's office - Yonhap

SEOUL: Special prosecutors in South Korea plan to execute a search warrant on President Park Geun-hye's office on Friday, the Yonhap News Agency said, but a presidential Blue House official said they would not be allowed to carry out the search.

Yonhap reported that the special prosecutor's office planned to carry out the search of Park's office at 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Friday (0100 GMT) as part of its investigation into an influence-peddling scandal involving Park.

An official at the Blue House told Reuters he was aware of the special prosecution officials heading towards the Blue House but said they would not be allowed to carry out a search, saying the law bars them from doing so.

