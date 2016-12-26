Sri Lanka claims 'world's tallest' artificial Christmas tree

COLOMBO: A 72-metre tall Christmas tree, said to be the world's tallest artificial one, was ceremonially declared open on Saturday (Dec 24) night in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo.

The tree will be displayed for 10 days beginning on Christmas eve at the Galle Face Green, the capital's most popular promenade.

The team that constructed the tree is applying to the Guinness Book of World Records for recognition as the tallest artificial Christmas tree ever built.

The giant tree was made using iron pipes, metal nets, and scrap timber painted in green and brown.

The tree is illuminated with 800,000 LED bulbs and decorated with two million pine cones. A 20-foot-tall star - weighing some 60 kilograms - has been placed on top.



Cricket legend Arjuna Ranatunga initiated plans to build the record-breaking tree, but ran into opposition from the Catholic church which said the money would be better spent on charity.



Sri Lanka's claim is subject to confirmation from Guinness World Records, which said it has received an application from the organisers and that it is waiting for evidence.

Organisers on Saturday were confident that they had beaten the record.

Currently, the record is held by a Chinese firm that put up a 55-metre tree-like tower of lights and synthetic foliage, ornaments and lamps in the city of Guangzhou last year, according to APTN.