Sri Lanka PM says to sign China port deal on Saturday

A group of Sri Lankan visitors at the new deep water shipping port watch Chinese dredging ships work in Hambantota, 240 km (150 miles) southeast of Colombo, March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Files

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will sign a deal with China on Saturday to lease the southern Hambantota port, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

Sri Lanka's cabinet earlier this week cleared a revised agreement for the Chinese-built port after terms of the first pact sparked widespread public anger in the island nation.

"We will sign the Hambantota agreement tomorrow...We are giving the country a better deal without debt," Wickremesinghe told reporters on Friday.

