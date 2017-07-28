Sri Lanka PM says to sign China port deal on Saturday

Sri Lanka will sign a deal with China on Saturday to lease the southern Hambantota port, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will sign a deal with China on Saturday to lease the southern Hambantota port, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

Sri Lanka's cabinet earlier this week cleared a revised agreement for the Chinese-built port after terms of the first pact sparked widespread public anger in the island nation.

"We will sign the Hambantota agreement tomorrow...We are giving the country a better deal without debt," Wickremesinghe told reporters on Friday.

(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)