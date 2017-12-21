SSShocked! Woman in Malaysia finds 3-metre long python coiled under house

TELUK INTAN, Perak: When Solimah Jamil heard something fall from under her house one morning in Perak, Malaysia, she thought it was a fox.

However, the 54-year-old was shocked when it turned out to be a 35kg, 3-metre long python coiled around one of her house beams.

Fearing for her safety, Solimah told her son who works at the Klang fire and rescue department in Selangor, who in turn alerted the Hilir Perak civil defence force (APM).

Four people were deployed to the scene as soon as they received the distress call, said Lieutenant (PA) Mohd Fazly Mohamad Zawawi, a Hilir Perak APM officer.

“Our men spent about 10 minutes to catch the python, which acted aggressively," he told reporters on Wednesday (Dec 20). "We believe the snake came to seek shelter under the house."

“This is the (APM’s) 23rd case involving snakes this month, and the third involving a python."

Since January, Mohd Fazly said, the APM had received 265 reports on snakes, an increase of 50 cases compared with the corresponding period last year.

“Most of the catches were made at homes and cobras were the most captured,” he said, adding that the increase in such cases was believed to have been linked to disruption of the reptile's habitat.

He urged the public to take precautionary measures by closing all holes that could possibly allow snakes to enter homes and clean up house compounds.

