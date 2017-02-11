Stampede at Angolan stadium kills 17 - hospital director

LUANDA: At least 17 people died and dozens were injured in a stampede at an Angolan stadium on Friday as hundreds of football supporters stormed its gates to watch a match between local teams, a medical official said.

The stampede occurred at the January 4th stadium in Uige, a city in northern Angola.

"There had been a push that led to the suffocation people. Some people had to walk on the top of other people. There was 76 casualties of whom 17 died," Ernesto Luis, director general of the local hospital, said.

