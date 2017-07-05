Statues of Chinese deities flown on business class to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The statues of three deities were flown on business class from Xiamen in China to Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (Jul 1) as part of the China-Malaysia Cultural Exchange programme.

Pictures of the statues were posted on Facebook by the Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur, which will host them during part of their stay in Malaysia.

The deity outside the airport in Xiamen before boarding a flight to Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: Thean Hou Temple/Facebook)

Among the three is a 1.8-metre tall statue of the Chinese sea goddess, Mazu, who is believed to be a protector of fisherman and sailors. It was accompanied by two other statues, Qian Li Yan and Shun Feng Er, who are regarded as Mazu’s guardians.

Two other statues of deities were also on the flight. (Photo: Thean Hou Temple)

According to local Chinese newspaper Sin Chew Daily, the organiser of the trip bought three business class tickets for the statues – at a cost of 2,091 yuan (US$307) each. Thean Hou Temple told BBC News that the statues were escorted by a delegation of more than 130 people.

Boarding passes issued to the statues. (Photo: Thean Hou Temple/Facebook)

The statues left their coastal temple in Meizhou in China’s southern Fujian province for the trip, which also includes stops in Malacca and Singapore.