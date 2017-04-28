Striking workers give France's Macron rough reception in factory visit

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron came in for a rough reception on Wednesday from striking workers during a visit to a Whirlpool factory in northern France.

AMIENS, France: French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron came in for a rough reception on Wednesday from striking workers during a visit to a Whirlpool factory in northern France.

Workers whistled and jostled with Macron's security guards while a burning tyre threw a cloud of black smoke across the site when the former economy minister visited the tumble-drier factory in his hometown of Amiens.

A Reuters photographer at the scene reported that some supporters of far right leader Marine Le Pen, who Macron will face in a May 7 runoff vote for the presidency, were mingled with the crowd.

Earlier, Le Pen, who is campaigning on an anti-globalisation platform, sought to upstage Macron with a surprise visit to the same factory.

(Reporting by Pascal Rossingnol; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Richard Balmforth)