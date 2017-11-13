Strong quake hits Costa Rica, no reports of injuries, damage

SAN JOSE: A strong 6.5 magnitude quake struck the Pacific coast of Costa Rica near its capital city San Jose on Sunday night, but there were no initial reports of injuries or damage to infrastructure.

There was no Pacific-wide tsunami threat, the U.S. National Weather Service said.

A Reuters witness said the quake was felt very briefly in San Jose, but it was enough to startle residents.

"We're very scared. It's been years since we felt such a strong one," said Otto Vargas, a university professor in San Jose.

The quake hit in a rural area near the touristic city of Jaco, where there are few tall buildings.

Costa Rica's National Emergency Commission said it is monitoring the situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The quake, initially measured as much as 6.8 magnitude, was centered 43 miles (69 km) southwest of San Jose at a depth of 12.3 miles (20 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

(Reporting by Enrique Andrés Pretel in San Jose; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Diane Craft and Mary Milliken)