Students brave floods to take national exam in Penang

BUTTERWORTH, Penang: “We had to tread through 200 metres of floodwater before going on a lorry to reach school ... I just left my fate to God,” said Nor Syamim Rosli, 17.

Accompanied by her mother, she was among several students who braved flood water on Monday (Nov 6) to take the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination after their homes in Sungai Dua, Penang, were inundated.

The student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Datuk Ahmad Said was among 150 students who were transported to the SPM examination hall by lorries and four-wheel-drive vehicles provided by federal government agencies to sit the exam which started on Monday morning.

The government agencies involved were the police, Fire and Rescue Department and the Malaysia Civil Defence Force.

As early as 6am, the vehicles and members of the agencies involved waited at the junction of the school to ensure that the SPM candidates arrived safely at the examination centre on the second floor of the school.

Students crossing a rudimentary “bridge” made of tables to reach their school. (Photo: Bernama)

A total of 23,114 candidates in the state were sitting the SPM exam and another 2,323 candidates were sitting the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) exam.

SMK Datuk Ahmad Said was among the schools inundated up to waist-level when flash floods hit the state since last Saturday.

Seven people have been killed and over 3,000 evacuated after a storm triggered serious flooding.