Students criticise 'anti-Romeo squads' in north Indian state

STORY: School and college-going students have largely condemned the 'anti-Romeo squads' of police in India's northern Uttar Pradesh state that continued their crackdown on local youth, on suspicions of harassing women.

Acting on its poll promise, the new-appointed government in India's most populous state has constituted 'anti-Romeo squads' to prevent harassment of women with police picking up youths from outside college and school campuses.

For days now these squads have raided public places like historical monuments, parks and even schools and colleges, detaining men and at times meting out punishment on the spot.

A student in Agra city, Ankit, said that it was a very wrong move and he and his friends were now afraid of the police when in public.

"We feel it is very wrong. When some of my friends and I are standing outside, we face problems as people seem to find it wrong. This is wrong. We are students but whenever we stand outside we are constantly scared of the police," said Ankit.

The state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the state police to adopt zero tolerance towards crime and take immediate steps towards improving law and order in the state.

According to the provincial government, the move is aimed at checking eve-teasing and ensuring safety of women in the state.

"It is very wrong as students like us comprise of both girls and boys. Even if I am going with my sister the police might feel that it is wrong and ask us for our ID cards. It is a big problem for us as we cannot even stand outside because we are scared that the police might come and ask us for our identity proofs," said another student, Sushil Kumar Ghule, on Saturday.

Opposition parties have alleged the squads are an infringement on people's fundamental rights and should be done away with. There have been even calls for police to be sensitized to ensure that common people are not harassed.

However, some felt the scheme would help protect women from harassment.

"It is a very good scheme which has been launched as it can help protect women from harassment. Such schemes should be there against some indecent people. Such anti-Romeo squads should be formed," said a student, Shah Rukh, on Saturday.

Sexual violence against women in largely patriarchal India is widespread, say gender rights activists, and crimes such as rape, dowry murders, acid attacks, honour killings, child marriages and human trafficking are common.

An annual report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) said there were 337,922 reports of violence against women such as sexual harassment, rape, molestation, abduction and cruelty by husbands in 2014, up 9 percent from 2013.

India was thrown into the global spotlight over gender crimes after the fatal gang rape in Delhi sparked public protests and put the issue of gender rights into the mainstream.

Over the last three years, headlines in India have been filled with stories of rape and molestation; social media users fiercely debate gender discrimination.