Students from top Chinese university required to swim to graduate: Report

BEIJING: A top Chinese university has come under fire on social media for making it a requirement for its students to know how to swim in order to graduate, according to a report by The Global Times on Monday (Mar 27).



Tsinghua University's move to revive a compulsory swim test which was ended due to "increased enrollment" and a "lack of facilities", was questioned and criticized by Chinese social media users.

Some asked if it was reasonable to expect those living inland under "arid" conditions without access to rivers to be able to swim.

But the school's administration stood firm over its decision.

"Students unable to swim could neither graduate nor study abroad," Liu Bo, director of Tsinghua's physical education department, was quoted as saying by the Times.

He explained that the aim is to prepare students with "essential survival skills" and improve their overall physical health, the report said, adding that exceptions will be made.

According to CCTV, an entrance test requires students to swim 50m in any stroke, and those who fail will be required to take a course.

Swimming is also compulsory in Peking University and Xiamen University in East China's Fujian province, according to CCTV.