Study to relocate Indonesia capital to submit results by December: Minister

JAKARTA: Indonesian Minister of National Development Planning Bambang Brodjonegoro has said a government study to relocate the capital from Jakarta to other cities is nearly complete.

Speaking at an economic event on Tuesday (Dec 12), Bambang said he would submit a report to President Joko Widodo by the end of December. "The president's report is now almost done," he said.

Bambang added suitable candidate cities are judged by location, financing schemes and other considerations, but “not yet the design of the city”.

It was previously announced that the new capital city would certainly be outside the island of Java, where the current capital Jakarta is located.

“I assure you that the new capital city will be located outside Java,” said Bambang, who is also head of the National Development Planning Board, in August.

But he declined on Tuesday to mention the candidate locations of the new capital, saying he must first submit his report to Widodo before announcing the candidates in public.

The location of the new capital is speculated to be cities in Central Kalimantan, East Kalimantan and South Kalimantan on Borneo, after traffic police were commissioned by the government to study aspects of traffic and roads on the island.

Former governor of Central Kalimantan Agustin Teras Narang said that Palangkaraya is ready to become a substitute for Jakarta.

"If you talk about the transfer of capital in principle - since I used to lead Central Kalimantan - it is ready. It now depends on the decision of the President," said Agustin.

Meanwhile, the study conducted by traffic police is still running and not yet finished. The assessment is planned to be completed in 2018.