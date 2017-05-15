'Stunningly handsome' bodyguard steals limelight from South Korea's new president

"Why is he so stunningly handsome? Is this safe?"

SINGAPORE: After a year of drama surrounding South Korea's former president, the country now has a new leader who's promised to shake things up.



But no sooner had Moon Jae In taken office than a new frenzy erupted online - over his dashing bodyguard.



Photos of him were reportedly first posted on Korean web portal Daum where they received tens of thousands of views, then shared on other social media platforms.



His "elegant" bone structure and "sultry" gaze have made those photos of him accompanying Moon at public events look like scenes from a Korean daytime drama.

excuse me this is the new korean president's bodyguard pic.twitter.com/aIJVhZjo28 — elena yip (@elena_yip) May 12, 2017

The bodyguard has been identified by South Korean media as 36-year-old Special Warfare Command officer Choi Young Jae.

After reposting the photos to her profile, Twitter user @Elena_Yip has received close to 30,000 retweets, as well as a seemingly endless stream of GIF reactions and calls for Choi-inspired fanfiction.



@elena_yip @mostlymartha Why is he so stunningly handsome. Is that safe??? — ke11y (@kelblogg) May 13, 2017

.





@elena_yip Do not make a sexist comment, do not make a sexist comment...he "looks" very capable. pic.twitter.com/BtNcHFw87f — myusrnamistakn (@myusrnameistakn) May 12, 2017





@elena_yip he looks like the square-jawed serious romantic lead, who's going to be his plucky heroine who accidentally captures his heart... — Yulin Kuang (@YulinKuang) May 12, 2017





Netizens have also taken to dreaming up ways to meet the man, much like how a K-pop fan would stalk her favourite boyband.

"I need to become a problem for Korean security!" said one user in reply to Elena's post. Another asked: "If I charge for the South Korean president, will his bodyguard tackle me?"

One netizen likened the episode to, naturally, a Korean drama: "When does he start dating the president's daughter? Because that happens, right?"

According to President Moon's campaign office, Choi is "unfortunately married and has two daughters".

But if it helps, there isn't just one "ulzzang" (popular Korean term meaning "best face") in the new administration. The "handsome brigade" named by Korea Times includes Jong Seok, the new presidential residence chief of staff, and Cho Kuk who is the senior presidential civil affairs secretary.

President Moon himself was not spared after pictures of him during his younger days resurfaced during the election campaign.