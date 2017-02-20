Suggestion of collusion in Kim Jong Nam probe is 'deeply insulting': Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The suggestion of any collusion with foreign governments in Malaysia's investigations into the death of Kim Jong Nam is "deeply insulting", said Minister of Foreign Affairs Anifah Aman on Monday night (Feb 20).

North Korea's ambassador to Malaysia said earlier on Monday that the police investigation into last week's murder at Kuala Lumpur's main airport was politically motivated and that Malaysia was conspiring with "hostile forces".

In a media statement, Mr Anifah said that when the ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Feb 20, it was emphasised that the police investigation has been conducted "impartially without fear or favour" and "in compliance with Malaysian laws and regulations".



"Any suggestion to the contrary is deeply insulting to Malaysia, as is the suggestion that Malaysia is in collusion with any foreign government," Mr Anifah said.

"This police investigation has been based on, and will also pursue, all leads available, including leads which go beyond, or not related to, the information provided by embassies and other entities," he added.

North Korea's envoy to Malaysia earlier said that the police investigation could not be trusted, and insisted the victim was not Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In its statement, the Malaysian foreign minister pointed out that it is customary for embassies to cooperate fully with the host government and not impugn the credibility of the investigation.