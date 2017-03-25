Suicide bomber blows himself up near Bangladesh airport, no casualties

DHAKA: A suicide bomber blew himself up near Bangladesh's international airport on Friday, police said, the second such incident in a week.

A man set off a bomb in front of a police checkpoint and killed himself, police official Ruhul Amin said. No other casualties were reported.

The latest incident came a week after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a security forces base near the international airport in the Bangladesh capital, Dhaka, part of a surge of militant attacks in the Muslim-majority country

(Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by Larry King)