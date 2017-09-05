Sultan of Johor now to be addressed as "His Majesty"

JOHOR BARU: Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar will now be addressed in English as "His Majesty", said the Johor Council of the Royal Court on Tuesday (Sep 5).

Previously, he was referred to as "His Royal Highness".

Th Queen of Johor or Raja Permaisuri Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah, will now be addressed as "Her Majesty".

The statement said the Sultan decreed the change in honorific titles with the privileges, power and authority vested in him under Article 7(2)(d)(f) and (g) of the second part of the Johor State Constitution of 1985.

The Malay form of address, "Duli Yang Maha Mulia", remains unchanged for both the Sultan and his wife, the council said.





