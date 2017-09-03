Support for New Zealand's Labour jumps ahead of election but lags behind National, poll shows

Support for New Zealand's opposition Labour party jumped six points, according to a Newshub poll released on Sunday, showing the centre-left party lags the governing National party ahead of elections but is threatening its decade-long hold on power.

WELLINGTON: Support for New Zealand's opposition Labour party jumped six points, according to a Newshub poll released on Sunday, showing the centre-left party lags the governing National party ahead of elections but is threatening its decade-long hold on power.

National slipped 1.1 points to 43.3 percent, while Labour hit 39.4 percent, after a change in leadership boosted the party's chances in the Sept. 23 election.

Support for the nationalist NZ First Party, which either party will likely need to form a coalition government, fell 2.6 points to 6.6 percent.

The New Zealand dollar was largely unchanged after the poll was released, hovering above three-month lows at US$0.7154.

(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Nick Macfie)