Support for New Zealand's Labour jumps ahead of election but lags behind National, poll shows

Jacinda Ardern (C), New Zealand's new opposition Labour leader, speaks to the press alongside members of her party after Andrew Little stepped down in Wellington, New Zealand, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Charlotte Greenfield

WELLINGTON: Support for New Zealand's opposition Labour party jumped six points, according to a Newshub poll released on Sunday, showing the centre-left party lags the governing National party ahead of elections but is threatening its decade-long hold on power.

National slipped 1.1 points to 43.3 percent, while Labour hit 39.4 percent, after a change in leadership boosted the party's chances in the Sept. 23 election.

Support for the nationalist NZ First Party, which either party will likely need to form a coalition government, fell 2.6 points to 6.6 percent.

The New Zealand dollar was largely unchanged after the poll was released, hovering above three-month lows at US$0.7154.

(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Source: Reuters